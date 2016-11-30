‘Phantom fridge dumper’ on the loose in the Louth area

East Lindsey District Council has threatened fly-tippers with imprisonment or huge fines following a spate of incidents around Louth.

Since April this year, the District Council has dealt with 94 separate incidents involving the dumping of white goods, many of which relate to fridges and freezers which have had their metal parts removed.

Locations where fridges and freezers have been dumped include Donington on Bain, Withcall, Stewton, Louth, Tetney, and Legbourne - and the District Council believes that many of the incidents have been carried out by one repeat offender.

Coun Sandra Harrison, responsible for operational services, said: “It’s fairly obvious these have been dumped by someone approaching householders offering to take old fridges and freezers and then fly tipping them throughout the district.

“If people are being approached in this manner, they should always ensure that when disposing of their waste, they use a registered waste carrier and ask for identification.”

The District Council is asking residents to remain vigilant and to call 01507 601111 if they witness any fly-tipping or if they have any information.

Anybody who witnesses any fly tipping is advised get as much information as possible, with vehicle registration numbers being particularly helpful.

When sufficient evidence is available, the District Council will take action to identify the perpetrators.

Coun Harrison said: “Anyone caught could face a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a Magistrates’ Court.

“The offence can attract an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment if convicted in a Crown Court.”

Where the District Council has been notified of fly tipped waste and enforcement issues have been dealt with, the aim is to remove the waste within four working days.

If you are in any doubt as to whether someone is licensed you can check by calling the Environment Agency on 08708 506 506, or email flytipping@e-lindsey.gov.uk.

• Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/flytipping for more information.