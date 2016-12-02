Phoenix Singers set for Christmas concert

Christmas comes to Holy Trinity next week as The Phoenix Singers stage their Christmas concert.

Under musical director Gloria Bannister, the ladies’ choir will entertain next Wednesday, December 7, from 7.30pm.

The first half of the programme will be another of John W Peterson’s Christmas cantatas - Down from His Glory.

The rest of the programme will feature traditional and more modern seasonal songs.

Tickets for the concert cost £5, which includes seasonal refreshments, and are available from choir members or by calling 01472 398501.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the choir’s charity fund, which supports local good causes.

This year, the choir has chosen to support Grimsby Women’s Aid.

The choir will also be performing at Tetney Church on December 9.