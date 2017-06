On her way home from shopping in Louth, Elsa Mumby from Binbrook, came across her hens hiding a mass circle of baby chicks.

Elsa explained that when they all emerged from under her, 13 babies were counted in total.

She added that she has never seen so many in one go, that were all really different.

