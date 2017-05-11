‘Pick it up or face £100 fine’: Have say on dirty dog proposals in East Lindsey

Fines for irresponsible dog owners who don’t clean up after their pets could increase to £100, if proposals put forward by East Lindsey District Council are implemented.

The council has today launched a public consultation as it prepares to replace the Dog Control Order that exists in East Lindsey with a Public Space Protection Order, following changes in national legislation which come into effect in October 2017.

Public Space Protection Orders cover issues such as:

- Keeping dogs on leads in public areas

- Putting dogs on a lead if told to by a Police Officer, Police Community Support Officer or Council Officer

- Preventing dogs from accessing certain places such as areas of the beach and play areas.

- Cleaning up after a dog

Registered blind dog owners and Assistance Dogs are exempt from the Order.

At present East Lindsey has Dog Control Orders in place on the main beaches at Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Skegness and some play parks managed by the District Council. The District Council is asking Town and Parish Councils to nominate any additional areas they would like to see the powers used.

The consultation runs from May 10 until June 21; which includes the timeframe for Town and Parish Councils to nominate areas of land they wish to see included – along with appropriate evidence that it is necessary to address a local issue. Town and Parish Councils would be responsible for enforcement of the PSPO on any areas they nominate.

The Council is proposing as part of the consultation to raise the Fixed Penalty Notice fine for breaches of the Order from £75 to £100, which can rise to £1,000 if it goes to court.

To have your say visit www.e-lindsy.gov.uk/consultation or the Council’s Community Access Points in Louth, Skegness, Horncastle and Mablethorpe.