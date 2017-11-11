Pick up a treat at a Christmas Markets in Louth, Horncastle, Alford and Mablethorpe

The weekly street markets in Louth (Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays) and Horncastle (Thursdays and Saturdays) are being complemented by a range of specialist markets in the run up to Christmas.

Take a wander through one of the local markets to see what you might find. Whether it’s fresh, local produce for the festive meal or a wonderfully unique gift for a loved one, there is likely to be something for everyone.

This year, Louth Independent Traders will hold their Christmas Market on Sunday December 3.

Louth’s Food Friday Market takes place on Friday December 8 with a whole host of tasty treats on offer, and Saturday December 16 is Louth’s last craft market of the year. The Farmers’ Market takes place on Wednesday December 20 for those last minute special food items.

The Winter Market in Louth takes place on Sunday December 17 and there will be some special guests there this year. Santa will be there with his sleigh, and he will be joined by Olaf from Disney’s Frozen and Chase from Paw Patrol. There will also be fun face painting on offer and the musical duo ‘Moonshiners’ will be there from 10am.

Meanwhile, Horncastle Town Council will be holding its Christmas Market on Sunday December 10, with the last Farmers’ Market of the year on Thursday December 14 and the craft market on Saturday December 9.

Alford late night shopping and Christmas Market, organised by Alford Town Council, will be held on Friday December 1 from 4pm to 8pm, plus all day on Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3. There will be a range of craft stalls, refreshments and entertainment.

The Mablethorpe Christmas Extravaganza will be held on Saturday December 9, organised by Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council.

• No markets will be held between December 24, 2017 and January 2, 2018.