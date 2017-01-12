PICTURE GALLERY: Army visits homes in Skegness to warn of flood risk

The Army have been visiting homes in Skegness to assit police warn occupants of the flood risk.

At the request of the Lincolnshire Police, around 100 Soldiers from Alma Company, 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment (A Coy, 2 Yorks) have been deployed.

Soldiers and Police work together to warn residents of the risk of flooding. All images remain Crown Copyright. Photo credit: Cpl Georgina Coupe

Those soldiers worked with Lincolnshire Police tonight (Thursday) to knock on doors and warn and inform residents in Skegness.

A combination of gale force winds and high tides has threatened to flood low-lying areas.

These soldiers are from one of the three UK Standby Battalions, held in readiness to respond to UK contingencies and emergencies.

The troops were alerted at their base at Catterick late last night and began preparations and briefings to be out on task today.

