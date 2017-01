Photographer Graham Stephenson has sent in this stunning photograph of the sun setting on Heron Lake in South Elkington that was taken recently.

The beautiful scene and vivid colours makes it a sight worth seeing.

Do you have any local scenes or wildlife that you have snapped lately?

Why not send them in and you could make our ‘Photo of the Week’ page.

Please email your pictures to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.