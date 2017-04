Here are just a few of the photographs showing the start of today’s (Sunday) Tour of the Wolds men’s cycling race.

Now with the challenge on tackling a tough 102-mile course, taking it Lincolnshire’s beautiful wolds, it’s now a waiting game to find out which rider will come out on top.

Tour of the Wolds - The start of the men's race. Photo: John Aron.

Catch back up with the Leader this afternoon for further cycling coverage!

Tour of the Wolds - The men's race riding past Binkbrook. Photo: Dianne Tuckett.