PICTURES: Louth Run For Life 2017

More than 1,500 men, women, and children descended on Louth town centre on Sunday morning (June 25) to take part in what is arguably the town’s most popular and successful event - Louth Run For Life.

Now in its 12th year, the massive annual event raises vital funds for Cancer Research UK, with a running total of more than £300,000 raised since its inception.

Louth Run For Life 2017.

Louth Run For Life committee chairman, Simon West, told the Leader that there was a ‘brilliant’ atmosphere on the day, and a record estimated turnout of around 1,525.

The total amount of money raised this year has not yet been calculated, although Simon hopes it could smash the previous record of £50,000 raised in a single year.

