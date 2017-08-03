Planners approve 280 homes for Legbourne Road, Louth

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has today (Thursday) approved outline permission for 280 new homes in Legbourne Road.

The development, to the north-east of Legbourne Road, was submitted by Cyden Homes & A.R. and M.A. Pridgeon and was recommended for approval by the planning case officer.

However, there have been dozens of objections from neighbouring residents, including those in Langley Close, Eresbie Road, Legbourne Road and Stutte Close. Objections also came from residents in Blanchard Road, which has been included as a ‘secondary’ access road in an amendment to the application.

Louth Town Council has consistently objected to the plans due to the impact on existing residents, sustainability, and the concern that a number of ‘creeping smaller development sites’ - including this one - may end up recreating the ‘Southern Gateway’ proposals which were rejected following fierce opposition.

Previously, a spokesman from Cyden Homes said: “The proposal is for high quality new housing, including affordable housing, with a mix of sizes.

“The site is being brought forward for development now in support of the council’s positive strategy for new development at Louth and will help to demonstrate that sufficient sites are available to meet the council’s requirements.

“This and other impacts have been taken into account as part of the council’s Local Plan process and will be mitigated through each development, including this proposal by Cyden Homes.”

A separate proposal for 89 homes to the south-west of Legbourne Road, submitted by Dieter Nelson Planning Consultancy, is currently under consideration by the District Council.

