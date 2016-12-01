Poet-tree in motion at Somercotes Academy

Somercotes Academy students have found a novel way to revise for their English GCSE mock exams by creating a ‘poet-tree’.

Students created baubles with poem titles and poet’s names on them and wrote key questions, analytical points, and comparisons on luggage tags to put on the tree.

Somercotes Academy vice principal, Caroline Yates, said: “Every Year 11 student at the academy took part and they are very proud of their efforts.

The tree was a fun and interactive way for students to revise for their mock exams and consolidate their knowledge.”