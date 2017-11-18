Police and CLA urge vigilance against potential metal thefts

Lincolnshire Police and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East are urging farmers, landowners and rural businesses in the county to be vigilant against potential metal thefts.

This latest warning comes due to a rise in the value of scrap lead, copper and steel.

Historically, premises that have been particularly vulnerable to metal thefts include agricultural buildings, farmhouses, heritage buildings, and other historic properties where lead, batteries and steel can be found. Churches, and national infrastructure such as railways and telecommunications (copper cable), can also be vulnerable.

The Police and the CLA are urging those that have the potential to be targeted to review the security of their premises and remove or secure items that could attract tempt potential thieves.

Chief Inspector Jim Tyner from Lincolnshire Police said: “The rise in the price of scrap lead, copper and steel can make the theft of metal attractive to thieves. We urge those responsible for churches, farms and heritage sites in Lincolnshire to review their security and remove from temptation any vulnerable items.

“We investigate all cases of metal theft thoroughly but intelligence from the public is often the key to solving such crimes. These crimes damage local communities and livelihoods, so please come forward and report any information you feel might help us by calling 101, or contact Crimestoppers if you wish.”

CLA Regional Director Ben Underwood added: “Metal theft from those living and working in rural areas is a common crime and we urge our members to take all the necessary precautions they can to deter would-be thieves.

“Wherever possible we would encourage any metal that could be of value to thieves to be kept out of view and ensure that all premises where metal is stored to be securely locked.

“We work very closely with Lincolnshire Police on rural crime issues and urge our members to report any incidents of metal theft by calling the police on 101 - or, if a crime is actually in progress, dial 999.”

• The CLA is a membership organisation that represents more than 1,000 farmers, landowners and rural businesses in Lincolnshire and more than 30,000 nationally.