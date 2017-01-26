Police appeal over ‘hare coursers’ near Grainthorpe

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of possible hare coursing in the Louth rural area earlier this week.

The alleged hare coursers were on land near the A1031 in the Grainthorpe area in the last 48 hours.

Call Lincolnshire Police if you have any information, quoting incident number 171 of January 25.

PCSO Louise Borman, from the Louth Town Neighbourhood policing team, said: “If anyone sees any vehicles driving across land which are believed to be engaging in hare coursing or other suspicious activity in this area, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively call 999 if they are actively hare coursing, and pass as much information as possible to the call takers including vehicle details if obtainable without putting yourself in any danger.”