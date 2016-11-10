Police appeal over suspicious man in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police have had multiple reports today (Thursday) of a suspicious male entering insecure properties in the Mablethorpe area.

Police said that the man has been described as white, stocky build, dark hair, clean shaven, with an Irish accent.

He was seen wearing dark jeans and a dark jacket.

If you see a man matching this description, call 101 and inform the police. If he is seen inside a property then call 999 instead.

In the meantime, ensure that your property is secure if leaving areas unattended.