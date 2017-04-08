Police concerned for whereabouts of missing Jodie who is believed to be with teen from Skegness

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information saying they are concerned for the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jodie Greensmith.

She has been missing since April 6.

A statement read: “Jodie is believed to be with a 17-year-old male who is from the Skegness area.”

It adds that they may be sleeping in a blue tent on common or farm land in or around the town or local villages.

Jodie is described as a white female, 5ft 3 inches tall, slim build with long dark hair.

At the time of going missing she was wearing blue and red pyjama bottoms and a grey hoodie.

Any information on the whereabouts of Jodie or sightings of her and the male she is believed to be with should be reported to Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 15 of April 6.