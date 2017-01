Mablethorpe’s Neighbourhood Policing Team is investigating a theft which took place in Waterloo Road yesterday evening (Wednesday).

The victim was entering their vehicle in Waterloo Road at around 6.45pm yesterday, when a person on a bicycle approached them and snatched their bag.

The offender, described as wearing dark clothes and a baseball cap, then made off towards Byron Road.

If you have any information about this incident, call police on 101 and quote incident number 388 of January 18.