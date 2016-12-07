Police investigate burglary at Louth home

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a burglary which took place at a property in Wood Lane, Louth, on Tuesday (December 6).

PCSO Andrea Cave, from the Louth Town Neighbourhood Policing Team, said that the break-in took place between 11am and 3.30pm.

Entry was gained via the rear of the property, whereby the offenders smashed a window to gain entry and items were stolen from inside.

Anyone with any information relating to this crime, or of any suspicious activity in the area, is being asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 263 of December 6.