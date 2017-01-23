Police investigate ‘erratic and dangerous’ driver near Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a report of alleged ‘erratic and dangerous driving’ on Friday evening (January 20).

The alleged incident occurred between 3.45pm and 4.45pm on the A16, between Louth and North Thoresby.

PCSO Sally Hewitt, from the Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The vehicle we are interested in is a Y-registered Volkswagen Golf in green.

“If you saw this vehicle driving in a manner that caused you concern, or saw it involved in an incident with a red vehicle at the junction of High Street, North Thoresby and the A16, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 306 of January 20.”