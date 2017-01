Lincolnshire Police are investigating an incident of alleged racial abuse in a queue at Horncastle post office.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm on Monday December 12, and involved a mother being subjected to the alleged racial abuse.

PC Deb Cameron is appealing for information, and would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may be able to assist the enquiry.

• If you have any information, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 309 of December 15.