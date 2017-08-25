Police put ‘extra resources’ on Skegness coast this Bank Holiday

More police will be on the streets along the coast this Bank Holiday weekend but the extra resources are not in response to claims Skegness is a prime target for terrorism.

These claims have been condemned as ‘scaremongering’ but visitors can expect to see more officers in a special operation as the fight against drugs and anti-social behaviour in our resorts continues.

Operation California has taken place on a regular basis in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe throughout the summer to keep visitors safe and has seen a combined effort by local police, East Lindsey District Council, police volunteers, RAF Police and the East Midlands Operational Support Service.

T/Chief Insp Colin Haigh is keen to stress the operation is not in response to claims by the Daily Star online that Jhadis may be seeking to target open promenades in Britain with copycat attacks following the incident in Barcelona that killed 14 people.

This claim was criticised by T/Chief Insp Haigh as ‘sensationalist journalism designed to sell papers’ and he has reassured the public Lincolnshire Police are ‘ready for any eventuality’.

Armed police were last seen on the streets of Skegness in May after the terror threat level in the UK was raised to critical following the Manchester bombing.

According to the M15 Security Service, the current threat level for international terrorism in the UK is severe.

The exact location of this weekend’s operations against drugs and anti-social behaviour is currently under wraps.

T/Chief Insp Haigh said: “I have organised extra resources to be present over the Bank Holiday.

“At this time I would rather not say where as I do like an element of surprise.”

