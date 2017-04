Lincolnshire Police are searching for missing man Phillip Hill,51, from Mablethorpe.

He was last seen on the evening of March 30.

Phillip is a white male, of a slim build, around 5ft 6inches tall, with blue eyes.

He has blonde/white hair, a full beard, has tattoos on his hands and is known to wear glasses.

If you have seen Phillip or known of his whereabouts, please contact the police on 101.