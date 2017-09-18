Police seek ‘two youths’ who broke church window

Lincolnshire Police are investigating after youths were reported to have broken a church window in Holton le Clay yesterday (Sunday).

The rear church window of St Peter’s Church, in Church Walk, was broken between 4pm and 4.15pm.

Police believe the offence was committed by two youths, aged approximately 13-16 years old.

If anyone saw who was responsible, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 17000399683.