Police seek woman after shop fraud in Horncastle

Police have appealed for information regarding a woman who stole money from the till at a shop in Horncastle yesterday (October 31).

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “A mixed race foreign female, possibly Eastern European, around 40 years of age and wearing a black hoodie, has tried to change a fifty pound note in a shop on North Street, Horncastle.

“She proceeded to purchase something from the shop, and then distracted the member of staff and took money from the till.”

He added: “Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via 101, quoting incident number 117 of November 1.”