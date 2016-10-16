Police ‘very concerned’ for missing mum from Louth area

Police have tonight (Sunday) issued an appeal to help find a missing mum from the Louth area.
They said they are ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of 38-year-old Katie Jenkins.
Police said Katie suffers from postnatal depression.
She has shoulder-length black hair and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a purple paisley dress and a black jacket.
Police said she may be driving a grey Volvo C30 ending in XWO.
Anyone with any information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.
