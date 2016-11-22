Lincolnshire councils reject Government’s £450 million devolution deal

Two local leaders in Lincolnshire have confirmed their intention not to proceed with a devolution deal which it is claimed would have brought a £450m boost to the county.

Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council have walked away from a deal which eight other councils had signed up to – and which they had agreed with the government just eight months ago.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said it was “disappointing” that the councils have voted against implementing the pro-growth devolution deal, which he said would have brought real benefits to the area including:

* New funding of £450million - £15m per year for 30 years

* Multi-year transport budget

* Devolved skills funding

* Increased control over employment support

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is disappointing that Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council have decided not to proceed with their proposed devolution deal.

“Local people in Greater Lincolnshire will now no longer benefit from £450 million of new funding and extra powers.

“This government remains 100% committed to devolution but we respect this local decision.”