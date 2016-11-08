Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election date confirmed

North Kesteven District Council, as the electoral authority locally, has today (Tuesday, November 8) received the Parkliamentary writ confirming details for the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency Parliamentary by-election.

The seat became vacant following last week’s resignation of Stephen Phillips, who was elected to serve in 2010 and then retained his seat in 2015.

The by-election will take place on Thursday, December 8.

This means the timetable for the election will be as follows:

Nominations can be submitted between 10am to 4pm on Wednesday November 9 to Tuesday November 15.

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote and postal proxy is 5pm Wednesday November 23.

The deadline to apply to vote at this election if you are not already registered to vote is Tuesday November 22.

For any further information call Electoral Services on 01529 414155.