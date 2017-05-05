Tories tighten grip on Lincolnshire County Council with landslide election victory

Prime Minister Theresa May can probably take heart from the county council election results in Lincolnshire after the Conservatives swept to a resounding victory to take overall control, plundering seats from the other parties and wiping out UKIP.

Having held 37 of the 77 seats up until polling day yesterday (Thursday) they have won 58 of the 70 seats that were up for grabs after a Boundary Commission review and reshaping of the electoral divisions reduced the number of seats on offer.

Conservatives celebrate a winning night at the county council election count in North Kesteven held at North Hykeham. EMN-170505-032928001

This figure gave the Tories a 53.4 per cent share of the vote compared to 35.9 per cent in 2013.

Group Leader Martin Hill was re-elected comfortably with one of the highest turnouts of the night, as were other key members of his executive.

UKIP had been the second largest party group on the council four years ago but their support crumbled, losing all their seats previously gained, while Labour gained some seats to become the second largest political group with six councillors.

Meanwhile, the Lincolnshire Independents also suffered badly, losing Sleaford division to the Tories and all other seats except their Leader Marianne Overton who won the new Bassingham and Welbourn division which only contained two of the villages that were in her old patch.

Turnout was on a par with the 2013 election which that year was 29.2 per cent (161,315 votes).

The first result of the night was a good omen for the Conservatives, when senior party member Christine Talbot took Waddington and Hykeham East comfortably at the North Kesteven count. She polled 1,378 votes, compared to Pat Aston for Labour in second place with 401, Joe McAndrew for UKIP with 326 and Flora Weichmann of the Green Party with 111 votes.

The overall make up of the new council is:

Conservatives 58 seats.

Labour 6 seats.

Liberal Democrats 1 seat.

Lincolnshire Independents 1 seat.

Independents 4 seats