Pop-up Harry Potter shop to open in Lincoln High Street for St Barnabas

Potter magic will be coming to Lincoln this week as St Barnabas Hospice opens its Harry Potter pop-up shop in their High Street North shop, just below The Strait.

They will be selling official Harry Potter merchandise - including mugs, keyrings, notebooks, decorative boxes, street signs, replica wands and even replica broomsticks of the Nimbus 2000 and Firebolt.

St Barnabas Harry Potter Shop EMN-171016-114533001

The window of the shop has also been transformed to include mannequins dressed in wizarding robes, and even features Hedwig the owl.

And with the Patron of their Hospice being famous Harry Potter actor, Warwick Davis, it seems appropriate to embrace the Harry Potter craze to raise more money for the Hospice.

Warwick played both Professor Flitwick and Griphook the Goblin in the movies.

Emma-Jayne Parker, New Goods Buyer for St Barnabas said: “We’re so excited to launch this new venture, which was agreed after such a successful Steampunk pop-up shop in September.

St Barnabas Harry Potter Shop EMN-171016-114545001

“Just like the Steampunk pop-up, we’d love it if shoppers were to come dressed in their best wizarding robes and house scarves.

“It’s great that we’ve managed to get our hands on the official merchandise, and even movie replica props such as wands and broomsticks.

“We’ve got such a wide range of stock that people will be hard pushed for choice!

“We’re urging Harry Potter fans to come from far and wide to visit this shop and help us to raise some much needed money for hospice care in Lincolnshire.

St Barnabas Harry Potter Shop EMN-171016-114629001

“Without wonderful people spending their money in our shops, we wouldn’t be able to support and care for people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness across Lincolnshire.”

Due to the need to set up for the big launch, the charity shop will be closed on Thursday October 19.

The Harry Potter pop-up shop opens on Friday October 20 at 10am, and is set to stay open until the Christmas Market in Lincoln, which runs from December 7 to 10.