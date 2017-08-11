Poppies on the Prom event in Mablethorpe

Have your say

Mablethorpe’s Central Promenade will become a hub of activity this Sunday (August 13) thanks to the Poppies on the Prom event.

It will all get underway from 11am onwards.

The event is set to raise money for The Royal British Legion’s Mablethorpe Poppy Appeal and this summer time event welcomes visitors to enjoy an array of entertainment throughout the day.

This includes a Battle of Britain fly past, Second World War bake off, tug of war, beach games, military vehicles and more.

Community fundraiser for Lincolnshire Nicholas Fairfax, said: “This event promises to be a great day out for all the family.

“It has something for everyone and even better – it’s on the beach – so fingers crossed the British sunshine will make an appearance.

“We are really excited to welcome people along to not only raise funds for appeal, but also raise awareness about exactly what we do.”