Popular Louth Dog Groomer’s move to Newmarket

A popular dog grooming business has become so popular, they have moved from their former Ramsgate site and have moved to the bigger, more central town location in Newmarket.

Becky Bates, owner of Bella’s Dog Grooming and Pet Foods and has 12 years experience in the trade, moved over to Newmarket in April, but wants to spread the word to customers old and new, that she’s very much still in business and going from strength to strength.

She said: “Bella’s has been really busy since we moved over to our new premises and we have even had to take on a new groomer to cope with the workload, which for us is great. But there are still people who don’t realise we are here.”

The business now also stocks a variety of pet foods, including Royal Canin, James Wellbeloved, Burns and Nature’s Diet.

Plus they are the only business in the area to stock Demacton products for dogs with itchy or sensitive skin.

The business is open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am-3pm, Tuesdays,10am-6pm, Saturdays,9am-5pm and even Sundays from 10am-4pm.

For more info, call 01507 606863 or 07790 7513167.