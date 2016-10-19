Power tools and bike stolen in Holton le Clay burglaries

A number of properties in Holton le Clay were targeted by burglars earlier this week.

Overnight on October 16-17, sheds at two different properties in Picksley Crescent were entered, but nothing was stolen (incident 140 and 146 of October 17).

A nearby garage was also targeted and a large quantity of power tools and a push bike were stolen (incident 81 of October 17).

If you have any information which may assist with police enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote the relevant incident number.