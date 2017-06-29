PPI warning issued in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire residents are urged to be on their guard against cold callers following continued reports of bogus callers offering PPI compensation in the county.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards is warning residents to be wary of callers offering PPI compensation, after an elderly lady was targeted in the Market Rasen area.

The scammers, claiming to be from ‘the Government’s Claims Department’, told Beryl* (73) that she was entitled to over £5,000 in compensation. However, in order to receive the money, she would need to send a payment upfront.

The caller also said that the PPI cheque would be hand delivered to the consumer’s house once payment was received.

Angela Kane, senior trading standards officer, said: “PPI scams are incredibly common. Unfortunately they are very successful as they lure people into thinking that they can get easy money.

“Please be extremely cautious if you receive a call saying that you’re entitled to a large sum of money, especially if they ask for an initial upfront payment to release it, even if you have previously been awarded PPI compensation.

“Do your own research and seek professional advice if you think you might be entitled to PPI compensation. Never hand over any money to someone who cold calls you and don’t give out your personal details.”

If you have been targeted by a scam caller and wish to report an incident or know someone who has, contact the police at www.actionfraud.police.uk, call 0300 1232040 or visit your local police station.

For general advice on consumer issues, contact your local Citizens Advice service by visiting www.adviceguide.org.uk or call 03454 040506.