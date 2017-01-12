Precautionary measures being put in place to prevent flooding in Trusthorpe

The Environment Agency has confirmed that they currently (Thursday) have a team out in Trusthorpe putting up temporary flood barriers.

The agency has partially closed down the A52 in order to put up this temporary defence as a precaution.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “We are putting temporary barriers up in Trusthorpe as a precautionary measure as part of our contingency plan.”

There is currently an ‘amber warning’ out for the Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea areas, but this is being constantly monitored for change.

But flood warden, Graham Parkhurst has said there is no cause for concern.

He told the Leader: “There are three main wardens that cover Mablethorpe, Sutton and Trusthorpe.

“At this point we are not worried about tomorrow as it’s only an amber warning.

“The most we expect is some overtopping of waves with possibly a small amount of runoff towards the rear of the promenade

“Everything is in place and ticking over as it should be.”

Town, district and county councillor, Stephen Palmer said: “The Environment Agency are putting the necessary measures in place in Trusthorpe.

“People need to be aware of what is going on and be ready, just in case. But I feel that residents do not need to feel alarmed.

“All of the local authorities are working together to safeguard residents.”

The last time the coast was affected by major flooding was back in 2013.

We will have more updates on the potential storm surge as it comes.