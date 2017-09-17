Prestigious carer award for Joyce

A local carer has bagged a national ‘Carer of the Year’ award for her work in the Louth and North East Lincolnshire areas.

Joyce Morton was granted the award by an independent panel of judges at Bluebird Care’s 2017 annual awards ceremony in London last week.

Joyce was one of just six finalists who appeared in front of the judges, from dozens of entries from more than 180 Bluebird Care offices across the UK - with more than 19,000 members of staff.

The judges included Mike Padgham, chairman of the United Kingdom Homecare Association; Colin Angel, policy director of the United Kingdom Homecare Association; and David Brindle, public services editor at The Guardian.

Joyce was commended by her employers as having ‘a cheery disposition that warms the hearts of anyone she interacts with’.

Judge, Colin Angel, said: “Homecare workers are at the front-line of people’s experience of their care. As the winner of this award, Joyce had shown just what is possible in making care and support an individualised service.

“The judges were particularly impressed with Joyce’s commitment to raising funds to support older and disabled people, and how Joyce was helping to reduce social isolation by thoughtful ideas carried into practice.”

Commenting on her win, Joyce said: “I am feeling shell shocked and on top of the world! I feel so proud and happy to be a part of the Bluebird Care Team, with so much support.”

The Bluebird Care Awards winners were recognised for the outstanding, and often extraordinary, contribution that they have made over the past year in improving the lives of Bluebird Care customers.