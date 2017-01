Mablethorpe Primary Academy and Sutton on Sea Primary School are being closed for tomorrow (Friday).

These closures are a precautionary measure due to the weather.

They have been advised to close by Lincolnshire County Council.

A possible storm surge could be set to take force throughout the coastal area between Donna Nook and Huttoft tomorrow morning and is expected for 6.30am.

More news will be published as we have it.