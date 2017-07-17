Proposal to merge Age UK Lindsey and Age UK North Lincolnshire

Age UK Lindsey and Age UK North Lincolnshire are currently exploring a proposal to merge together.

In this time of financial pressure on the charity sector there is a compelling case that collaboration and potentially the merger of two charities, will make a stronger, broader, larger and more sustainable charity.

This would be to ensure that they can bring their combined services to more older people who are in need, at a time when the charities are seeing increased demand for the services they provide.

Age UK Lindsey chief executive, Andy Storer said: “I am incredibly excited about the potential this unlocks for both charities in the years to come.

“Clearly Age UK Lindsey shares a common land boundary with Age UK North Lincolnshire, but we also share similar values and aims for the future and through our initial talks it is clear that proposed merger of our two charities is the logical progression in our relationship and will strengthen services for older people across both areas going forward.”

The comments were agreed by Donna Murphy CEO, Age UK North Lincolnshire who said: “Working more closely together or merging means that not only are we able to save back office costs, but will give us scope to offer more services to the older people of North Lincolnshire.

“We are already starting to see the fruits of that partnership, even at this early stage. This is great news for users of our services.”

The two charitable organisations believe that charity mergers differ in many important respects from mergers in the commercial world, with the primary motivation of merger being the maintenance of the charitable objects of both the charities involved and looking to achieve the most for the people both charities serve, not financial gain or empire building.

The timescale for the decision by trustees and voting members for a merger is potentially by the end of the summer and already both charities are working together in partnership as a first step towards a potential merger This has now led to the development of a new Charity Shop in Brigg which will be opened by Age UK Lindsey but will fund some service delivery in North Lincolnshire.

The potential merger of Age UK Lindsey and Age UK North Lincolnshire will allow the delivery of more services and give additional scope to generate more income to maintain the charity and is therefore a ‘win win’ for the people who seek to use our services and need our support.