Proposed Mablethorpe free school consultation event

Wellspring Academy Trust has released further details on an upcoming consultation on plans for a new free school in Mablethorpe.

Springwell Lincolnshire plan to provide education for pupils from primary to secondary school age who do not fit into mainstream education.

They are looking to have new free school sites in Mablethorpe, Spalding, Grantham and Lincolnshire. The consultation will decide the outcome of all four sites.

A consultation evening is now set to take place at the proposed site of the free school - the former home of Mablethorpe’s Monks Dyke Tennyson College in Seaholme Road.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, November 15 from 5-7pm.

David Whitaker, the executive principal at Wellspring Academy Trust said: “Please be reassured that we will do our very best to work with the local community during the consultation phase.”

Springwell Lincolnshire is planning to provide 250 places across its four sites for children aged between 5-16.

In Mablethorpe alone, they are looking to offer 63 places to youngsters unable to access mainstream education.

The public consultation process will last seven weeks, starting this Friday (October 27) and will end on Friday, December 15.

So now is the time to have your say. If you are unable to attend the consultation evening, you can fill in a questionnaire with your thoughts via: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XRZJDQ3.

Alternatively, you can email your thoughts to: info@wellspringacademies.org.uk.