Public invited to Louth Town Meeting on May 9

Louth’s Annual Town Meeting will take place on Tuesday (May 9) and the public are encouraged to attend.

The Annual Town Meeting takes place at the British Legion Hall, in Northgate, and will begin at 7.30pm, when the Mayor and the Town Clerk and committee chairmen will present the annual report on Louth Town Council’s activities and finance.

Coun Adam Grist will also be attending as East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns.

Before the meeting, community groups will be present to promote their activities from 7pm.

Prior to that, Louth Town Council meetings will be held from 6pm.

After the formal proceedings of the meeting have been completed, the Mayor of Louth, Coun Eileen Ballard, will present her Mayor’s Charity cheques at about 8pm.

All of the meetings taking place on the evening are open for all members of the public to attend.

• The agenda for the meetings can be found at www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk