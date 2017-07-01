Pupils in Mablethorpe put pennies on poppies to raise funds

Mablethorpe Primary Academy pupils played their part for charity on Friday - and had some fun doing it.

Pupils helped out the Mablethorpe and District’s Royal British Legions Poppy Appeal by filling a couple of giant red poppies with as many pennies as they could.

Headteacher at the academy, Catherine Teale said: “As a school, the British Legion is a charity we support regularly and one we are always keen to help out.

“The kids all had a lovely time and we have raised around £231 in total, but it could be a little bit more.”

The children also held a non-uniform day.

Separate poppies were drawn out to fill with money, one by reception pupils and the other by the rest of the school.