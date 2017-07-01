Search

Pupils in Mablethorpe put pennies on poppies to raise funds

Members of the Mablethorpe Royal British Legion with pupils at Mablethorpe Primary Academy.

Members of the Mablethorpe Royal British Legion with pupils at Mablethorpe Primary Academy.

0
Have your say

Mablethorpe Primary Academy pupils played their part for charity on Friday - and had some fun doing it.

Pupils helped out the Mablethorpe and District’s Royal British Legions Poppy Appeal by filling a couple of giant red poppies with as many pennies as they could.

Headteacher at the academy, Catherine Teale said: “As a school, the British Legion is a charity we support regularly and one we are always keen to help out.

“The kids all had a lovely time and we have raised around £231 in total, but it could be a little bit more.”

The children also held a non-uniform day.

Separate poppies were drawn out to fill with money, one by reception pupils and the other by the rest of the school.