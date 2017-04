A variety of history projects at Theddlethorpe Primary Academy have brought out the creativity in pupils from all year groups.

In a project looking at influential people, past and present, Year 1 and 2 pupils were asked to design their own beasts inspired by JK Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts and where to Find Them.’

Pictured with their creative creatures is, back row (l-r): Sophie Rigley, Isla Hallam and Jack Drew.

Front row: Maddison Walton, Harrison Mudie and Keagan Marper. Marper .