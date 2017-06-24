Pupils joined orchestra for Mablethorpe concert

Theddlethorpe Academy pupils will be joined a professional orchestra for a performance at Mablethorpe Football Ground this week following a succession of music workshops at the academy.

An ensemble of musicians from Sinfonia Viva visited Theddlethorpe Academy recently to deliver a workshop to Foundation Stage 2 pupils in Years 1 and 2.

The workshop introduced the pupils to the story and songs through music and movement.

Sinfonia Viva performed ‘Flutter and Fly” at Mablethorpe Football Ground on Thursday (June 22) and Theddlethorpe pupils got the opportunity to join them,