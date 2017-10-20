Purse and medication stolen in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help with a theft investigation, after a purse and medication was taken from a handbag in Hubbards Hills, Louth, last week.

The incident occurred on Monday October 9, between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of a black purse, or who witnessed anything at the time, is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 141 of October 9.