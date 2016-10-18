QEGS Alford celebrates an ‘exceptional’ year

QEGS Alford celebrated their exceptional year at their recent Speech Night.

Heather Roach, a former student and recently retired Deputy Chief Constable for Lincolnshire, was the guest speaker.

She joined the police force in 1986 as a Special Constable and was appointed DCC in 2014, and most of her roles have been detective-based and in CID.

Heather gave an inspirational speech emphasising the importance of working hard and pushing oneself outside your comfort zone.

The past academic year was particularly successful for Queen Elizabeth’s, culminating in their best ever A-Level results.

Eighty per cent of the grades were at A*-B, with three students gaining 3 A*s and an A each.

Daniel Hissey, Cameron Marnoch and Phoebe Young have places at Oxbridge and many others are going on to top universities in their field. The schools results clearly placed them top in the county.

Head teacher Miss Francis commented “It was wonderful to celebrate the amazing achievements of our students both in terms of academic results and also areas such as music, art and sport.”