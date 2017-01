A number of high-value items were stolen from two sheds in South Cockerington yesterday (Wednesday)

PCSO Louise Borman, from the Louth Town Neighbourhood Policing Team, said that a quad bike, Stihl chainsaw and a quantity of tyres were stolen.

The two sheds were broken into at a property in Red Leas Lane between 8am and 4.30pm yesterday.

If you have any information regarding this, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 318 of January 18.