Quad bike stolen in Scamblesby burglary

Two burglaries took place in Scamblesby overnight (November 12-13), in which a quad bike and leaf blower were stolen.

A barn in South Street was broken into, where the two expensive items were stolen.

Another burglary, in Ings Lane, resulted in a stable being entered but nothing was taken.

If you have any information regarding either of these crimes, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote either incident 91 (South Street) or incident 42 (Ings Lane) of November 13.