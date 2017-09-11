Quad bike theft in Belchford this morning

A new quad bike was stolen during a burglary in the Belchford/Fulletby area in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The one-week-old Honda quad bike was stolen from the premises between 1am and 3am today (September 11).

If you have information, or if you witnessed anything, call police on 101 and quote incident number 15 of September 11.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Residents and business-owners are asked to ensure that all out building security measures are in place, including any vehicle and building keys locked away in a secured, confidential location.