Queen’s birthday honour for Louth businessman

A man from the Louth area has received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list last week.

Richard James Lake, 56, from Hallington, is the owner and chief executive of Eastern Airways and Humberside Airport.

Richard said: “I’m humbled to be awarded an OBE by The Queen for services to aviation.

“I’ve been involved in aviation for 40 years and launched Eastern Airways 20 years ago. The airline is today firmly established as one of the leaders in the UK regional airline business and the number one provider of fixed-wing services for the oil and gas sector.

“Humberside Airport was more recently acquired as part of the business and its development continues.

“It has given me great pleasure to nurture, provide employment and see the development in people pursuing careers in the aviation industry.

“I’m passionate in the preservation of historic aeroplanes and in continuing to recognise and acknowledge the contribution that our veterans made to the country.”

Another East Lindsey recipient of a Queen’s birthday honour was Britain’s last Dambuster, George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, formerly of Hameringham near Horncastle, who received an MBE following a high-profile campaign in which several celebrities backed calls for him to be honoured.