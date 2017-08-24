RAF confirm more Static Aircraft for Scampton Airshow!

The RAF today confirmed more great static aircraft for the first Scampton Airshow on September.

Joining the line-up will be a second Typhoon FGR.4 from Coningsby, a Squirrel HT.1 helicopter and the mighty A400M Atlas!

These aircraft join what is already looking like one of the largest gatherings of RAF aircraft at anairshow this year, including:

• Grob Tutor

• Tucano (x2)

• King Air

• Hawk T.1

• Hawk T.2

• Tornado (x2)

• Typhoon

Plus an amazing mix of static aircraft from around the world that you can see up close at Scampton Airshow!

These include rare types like the Blackburn Buccaneer and Sukhoi Su-22 and foreign military visitors like the Canadian CF-18, two Dutch F-16s and Germany’s Eurofighter.

In the skies above RAF Scampton two special flypasts will salute the Royal Air Force’s close links with the county of Lincolnshire.

Just announced, on Saturday 9 September the airshow will see the nine Hawks of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, in formation with a Sentinel airborne surveillance aircraft.

This formation will also be followed by an E-3D Sentry. On Sunday 10 July the Red Arrows will fly in formation with the Sentinel only.

Aiming to be the second largest Airshow in the UK, Scampton Airshow is shaping up to be an unmissable event.

The full list of confirmed aircraft can be found here -

http://scamptonairshow.com/airshow/aircraft/confirmed-aircraft

Advance tickets ONLY available at www.ScamptonAirshow.com