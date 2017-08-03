RAF Coningsby servicemen sentenced after damaging Lincoln Knights

Two RAF Coningsby personnel have been ordered to pay £2,000 each after pleading guilty to criminally damaging Lincoln Knight structures.

Kenneth Armstrong, 20, of Darlington Road in Stockton, and David Bateman, 24, of Danger Lane in Moreton, Wirral, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 31, following the offences which took place in Lincoln on July 14.

Armstrong pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage of a Lincoln Knight structure, worth £3,000, belonging to the Lincoln Business Improvement Group.

Bateman pleaded guilty to one charge of the same offence.

Both men were given a community order, which includes a requirement to carry out 100 hours of paid work in the next 12 months.

Armstrong was also ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation, while Bateman was ordered to pay £2,000.

They were both ordered to pay a further £170 in court costs and victim surcharges.

A third man, Othman Saeed Mohammed Alqahtani, 26, of Mareham Lane in Sleaford, also faced one charge of causing criminal damage to a Knight, but failed to appear in court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.