Railway in Ludborough steams ahead of the competition

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway based in Ludborough has steamed fulll speed ahead of their competition to win a national award.

The local heritage steam railway has beaten off stiff competition from other organisations to win the award in the media category of the Heritage Railway Association’s national contest.

The Heritage Railway Association was formed to represent the interests of preserved railways all over Britain.

Ian Leigh, from the HRA handed over a commemorative plaque at a special presentation held at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway on Sunday, July 16.

The ceremony was attended by Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes and The Mayor of Louth, Councillor Pauline Watson, and her consort, Stuart Watson.

Mr Leigh said: “The Heritage Railway Association represents around 300 organisations, both large and small in the heritage railway sector.

“There are so many attractions throughout the country competing for visitors and some don’t even feature railways.”

He added that it is vital for the sector that the publicity used to promote the attractions is eye catching to the public to draw in visitors to railways, tramways and museums.

The HRA is keen to encourage and recognise excellence in publicity, so it runs a publications competition every other year.

For the media category, there were 40 entries submitted this year.

The judges commented on the leaflet produced by the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway and recognised the ‘continued high standard’.

They also said that the leaflet is both attractive and informative, with a clear layout and sells itself very well.

“The Wolds Railway leaflet was very good indeed,” Mr Leigh said.

“The railway was the clear winner in a very crowded field.”

1 For more info about the LWR, please visit: https://lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.